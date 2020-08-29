Kansas Humane Society holds Clear the Shelter event

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society hosted their sixth annual Clear the Shelters drive Saturday.

KHS is participating in the nationwide campaign with the goal of helping pets find a home.

A spokesperson for the shelter said this year it’s a little different, since they’re having to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing and limiting the amount of people in the building.

A woman who adopted a cat said she is glad that a lot of the pets are being adopted.

“We were actually just talking about how great it is to see not so many cats here,” Jessica Lincicome said. “That they’re all getting homes. It’s a wonderful feeling to see so many adopted and this is a wonderful facility, so they’re good here, but it’s better that they’re finding homes.”

