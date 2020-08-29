Rain chances return to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through the middle of the upcoming workweek.

Storms will develop in Colorado and Oklahoma Saturday evening. As they move to the east, into western Kansas, they are expected to weaken, but some storms could be strong at times. Storms should fall apart before they get into central Kansas. Lows will drop into the low 60s overnight.

Sunday, it will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs getting a little warmer. We’ll reach the mid-90s in central Kansas and the upper 80s to lower 90s in the west (thanks to a warm front moving through the western half of the state).

A cold front will move into the state late Sunday night through Monday morning. This will drop our highs back into the 70s and 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday, Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning.

Sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon and that will continue into Labor Day Weekend. Highs will stay mild, in the low to mid-80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 85.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Monday: Scattered storms. Wind: NE 5-10; gusty. High: 80.

Tue: High: 78. Low: 64. Showers and storms likely.

Wed: High: 83. Low: 60. Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 85. Low: 62. Sunny.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 60. Sunny.

Sat: High: 82. Low: 57. Sunny.

