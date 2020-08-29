Advertisement

Sedgwick County judge throws out Save Century II petition

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge agreed with the City of Wichita and threw out a petition aimed at forcing a public vote over the future of Century II and the old Downtown Wichita Libary.

Judge Eric Commer said in his decision on the matter that the petition’s form was correct, but it was too broad and could have potentially forced other future votes on buildings in Wichita.

Earlier this month, the Wichita City Council approved a policy for a non-binding election before one or both of the buildings could be demolished.

“We wanted to honor the 17,000 folks who came out and put a signature on a petition to ensure that Century II and the library, if it’s ever removed or demolished, it would first go up for a public vote,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

