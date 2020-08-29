Showers ending, much cooler today

Advertisement

By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Cooler temperatures, and more chances of rain this weekend. Early morning storms produced some severe weather across Kansas with damaging wind gusts reported in southwest Kansas. Thunderstorms produced a wind gust to 64 mph in Great Bend. Wind gusts near 50 mph were reported southeast of Wichita in Cowley Co. near the town of Burden.

Scattered showers and storms (not severe) will continue across central Kansas through midday, then clouds will hang around most areas. All of this wet weather is being caused by an upper level disturbance and cold front that passed through the state last night. The clouds and rainy weather will keep temperatures in the 70s and 80s today. Another round of storms are possible tonight moving from western Kansas during the evening into the central part of the state after midnight. Storms should be diminishing or moving out of Kansas shortly after daybreak on Sunday. Sunday looks pretty nice, however warmer than Saturday, especially across western Kansas as high temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s across teh rest of Kansas.

Another cold front sweeps through Kansas on Monday bringing more rain chances and cooler temperatures. Off/on showers and storms remain in the forecast through Tuesday, then drying out the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s through next weekend with overnight lows in the 50s and lower 60s, feeling more and more like Fall for the first week of September.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and storms through midday, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Scattered storms after midnight. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63.

Sunday: Early morning showers/storms then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 84.

Sunday night: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Mon: High: 80. Scattered storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 76. Low: 62. Mostly cloudy, showers/storms likely.

Wed: High: 80. Low: 59. Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 84. Low: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 81. Low: 57. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

