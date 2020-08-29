Advertisement

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal

In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, the Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flag of the United Arab Emirates as the UAE and Israel announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, telephone service between the UAE and Israel began as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.
In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, the Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flag of the United Arab Emirates as the UAE and Israel announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, telephone service between the UAE and Israel began as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.(AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued Saturday a decree formally ending the country’s boycott of Israel amid a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two countries.

The state-run WAM news agency said the move was made on the orders of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the Emirates’ leader.

WAM said the new decree allows Israelis and Israeli firms to do business in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. It also allows for the purchase and trade of Israeli goods.

“The decree of the new law comes within the UAE’s efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel,” WAM said. It lays out “a roadmap toward launching joint cooperation, leading to bilateral relations by stimulating economic growth and promoting technological innovation.”

On Monday, the first direct commercial flight by Israel’s flagship carrier El Al is expected in Abu Dhabi, carrying U.S. and Israeli officials including President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer, his representative tells the Associated Press.

Kansas Proud

Veterans honored in banners hung near downtown Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Two Wichita-based veterans organizations are collaborating to honor the sacrifices veterans have made for our country.

Western Kansas

Banners hung near downtown Wichita to honor veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Banners hung near downtown Wichita to honor veterans

Back To School

COVID-19 precautions in place as Hays students return to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
The district says temperature checks, wearing masks, social distancing and even a cleaning machine are all a part of the new normal.

Latest News

National

Trump to head to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans on Saturday to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas.

National

Girlfriend calls Kenosha man shot, killed during protest a hero

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN
One of the two people killed during a Kenosha, Wis., protest has been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Huber.

News

KSHSAA's Board of Directors approves alternative fall season

Updated: 4 hours ago
KSHSAA's Board of Directors approves alternative fall season

News

Haysville woman works to break world record with pencil collection

Updated: 4 hours ago
Haysville woman works to break world record with pencil collection

National Politics

Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gen. Mark Milley is telling Congress that the U.S. armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote.

National Politics

Trump administration allows deferral of Social Security tax

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration is allowing employers to suspend collection of some Social Security taxes, although business groups don’t like the idea and it may create political headaches for Republicans.