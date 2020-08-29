Advertisement

Veterans honored in banners hung near downtown Wichita

By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterans Unidos and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 112 are collaborating to honor the sacrifices veterans have made for our country.

The Wichita-based veterans organizations are hanging Kansas Honor Banners in Old Town, Delano and the NoMar International Marketplace District from October 16 into January 2021, as well as Fall 2021, in conjunction with Veterans Day activities.

Each banner will feature the photo of a veteran in uniform, along with their name, military branch, rank and years of service.

The banners cost $225 each and can be purchased at https://kansashonorbanners.com/.

