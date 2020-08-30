Food truck vendors say goodbye to ICT Pop-Up Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Pop-Up Park located along Douglas Avenue in downtown will close this week.

The park has been used as a community gathering space and place for food trucks. Outdoor events were also popular in the space.

After five years, the partners who built the park will work with the community to re-imagine the space.

Food truck vendors said that they’re sad to see the park go, but are excited for what’s coming next.

“It’s bitter sweet you know,” Kate Hutchens with Sunflower Espresso said. “I started when I was a young, baby, food trucker who didn’t know much about anything. I’ve learned and grown so much with my food truck friends here. It’s not as busy as it once was, but it’s nice to try new things.”

The community is welcomed to bring ideas on what they think the space should look like next. Those who want to be part of the process can follow the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park on Facebook for updates.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.