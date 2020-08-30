Hemp farmer prepares for harvest

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvest is coming up in a few weeks for some farmers, but it’s not your typical Kansas crop -- it’s hemp.

One Butler County farmer said this year his plants look promising.

In a few weeks, Robert Johnstone will harvest his crop and turn it in to oil, which people use to treat chronic pain, anxiety, and even PTSD.

“Hopefully it will help a bunch of people,” Johnstone said.

Johnstone was inspired to start growing hemp at BOK Farms after his wife took care of two little girls that had microcephaly.

“Those girls had 20-30 seizures a day, and just by using the CBD it reduces their seizures to maybe one or two a day,” Johnstone said.

Before he harvests his crops, the THC levels must be tested, and in order to be harvested, have to be below .3% THC.

As the hemp plant grows, so does the THC level. If it is higher than .3%, it’s technically considered marijuana -- which is illegal to grow in Kansas.

“If my plants go .35%, then my whole crop is gone, it’s out the door, it’s trash, it has to be disposed of.”

That’s why he says growing and harvesting hemp, is all about timing.

