Home destroyed in early morning Hutchinson fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A home was destroyed in an early morning fire in Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a vacant house at 304 East 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.

When crews arrived they they located the fire on both sides of the structure. Three engines and two ladder trucks were used to contain the fire.

According to the owner, the home was used as a storage building and was being remodeled. No one was living at the home at the time of the incident.

Nobody was hurt during the fire.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or loss in damages.

The fire remains under investigation.

