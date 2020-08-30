Advertisement

Home destroyed in early morning Hutchinson fire

Home destroyed in early morning fire.
Home destroyed in early morning fire.(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A home was destroyed in an early morning fire in Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a vacant house at 304 East 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.

When crews arrived they they located the fire on both sides of the structure. Three engines and two ladder trucks were used to contain the fire.

According to the owner, the home was used as a storage building and was being remodeled. No one was living at the home at the time of the incident.

Nobody was hurt during the fire.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or loss in damages.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police search for suspect after officer involved shooting overnight in Salina

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carolina Loera
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect after an officer involved shooting Sunday morning in Salina.

News

Hemp farmer prepares for harvest

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
One Butler County farmer said this year his plants look promising.

News

Hemp farmer prepares for harvest

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Wichita Ice Center asks community for help to win national contest

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wichita Ice Center asks community for help to win national contest

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
Wichita Ice Center is named as one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest and needs the public to vote for the rink to win.

News

1 hurt after shooting at Presto in N. Wichita

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The shooting was originally reported as an armed robbery that occurred at 5:25 p.m.

News

One dead, another severely hurt in west Wichita Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

2 injured after car runs into tree in Butler County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A car crashed into a tree, injuring two women.

News

Kansas Humane Society holds Clear the Shelter event

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
KHS is participating in the nationwide campaign with the goal of helping pets find a home.

News

Kansas Humane Society holds Clear the Shelter event

Updated: 17 hours ago