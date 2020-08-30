Advertisement

Kansas Honor Banners going up across Wichita

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Banners honoring Kansans who served in the military are going up across the city of Wichita – the first two can be found near Century II.

One banner is for former Wichita Mayor Carol Brewer who served in the Kansas Army National Guard.

A ceremony took place this afternoon and veterans and families who attended said it was an honor to see their hero’s being recognized.

“Carl was very proud of his service in the military for several years in the Kansas National Guard,” his wife Cathy Brewer said. “He really believed his military training is what shaped him to become a leader in the military and in civilian life.”

“I wish he was here to see it because he has done so much, but he wouldn’t have ever wanted it for himself, for others he would, but not him,” Carol Sanchez said.

If you have a loved one that served in the military, or is currently serving, you can purchase a banner for them from the Kansas Honor Banners website.

The banners will be up from Veterans Day until after the holidays.

