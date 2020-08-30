Advertisement

Morning clouds, afternoon sun - warmer

Cooler than normal temperatures across Kansas this week
Cooler than normal temperatures across Kansas this week(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning clouds and some patchy dense fog across Kansas this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds will give way to sunshine through the afternoon and temperatures will heat up. Most areas seeing highs in the middle and upper 80s, however western Kansas will reach the low 90s. Dry weather will continue with rain chances later tonight across northern and eastern Kansas. A slight risk for severe storms across north-central and northeast Kansas after midnight.

A cold front will move through Kansas on Monday, bringing more chances of showers and storms. A few storms may be strong, possibly severe by late afternoon. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight across southern Kansas on Monday night. That front stalls near the Oklahoma/Kansas state-line on Tuesday becoming the focus for additional thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts Monday through Tuesday night could reach 1-3″. Temperatures will remain “cool” with the clouds and rain chances, with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

Drying out Wednesday through Friday with temperatures in the 80s through the start of Labor Day weekend. Another strong cold front sweeps through as we get closer to Labor Day, bringing chances of rain/storms and the promise of even cooler temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Patchy morning fog, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms by afternoon. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 83.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tue: High: 80. Scattered showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 83. Low: 63. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 85. Low: 64. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 60. Sunny.

Sat: High: 82. Low: 57. Sunny.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 64. Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain chances return to Kansas

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through the middle of the upcoming workweek.

Forecast

Showers ending, much cooler today

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Rain moves out, cooler air sticks around Saturday.

Forecast

Cooler and stormy for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Friday night bringing cooler and stormy weather for the weekend.

Forecast

Hot and humid today, then major changes march through the state

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front is coming to Kansas and it will bring cooler conditions in addition to showers and storms to the state on Saturday. However, before that happens today will be hot and humid.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat plus humidity makes Friday feel like the triple digits

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect sunshine today, quiet skies this evening, then changes overnight.

Forecast

Rain chances increasing soon for Kansas

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storm chances increase as temperatures decrease by Saturday

Forecast

Higher humidity, heat Thursday before cool down

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today may be a degree or two cooler than the past few days, but the humidity will be higher.

Forecast

Scattered storms on the horizon this weekend

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Temperatures will be cooling down over the weekend too.

Forecast

Hot and sunny, without too much humidity

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:29 AM CDT
The humidity returns tomorrow.

Forecast

Late week storm chance on the horizon

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Rain chances return to Kansas at the end of the week.