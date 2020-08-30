Morning clouds, afternoon sun - warmer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning clouds and some patchy dense fog across Kansas this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds will give way to sunshine through the afternoon and temperatures will heat up. Most areas seeing highs in the middle and upper 80s, however western Kansas will reach the low 90s. Dry weather will continue with rain chances later tonight across northern and eastern Kansas. A slight risk for severe storms across north-central and northeast Kansas after midnight.

A cold front will move through Kansas on Monday, bringing more chances of showers and storms. A few storms may be strong, possibly severe by late afternoon. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight across southern Kansas on Monday night. That front stalls near the Oklahoma/Kansas state-line on Tuesday becoming the focus for additional thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts Monday through Tuesday night could reach 1-3″. Temperatures will remain “cool” with the clouds and rain chances, with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

Drying out Wednesday through Friday with temperatures in the 80s through the start of Labor Day weekend. Another strong cold front sweeps through as we get closer to Labor Day, bringing chances of rain/storms and the promise of even cooler temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Patchy morning fog, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms by afternoon. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 83.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tue: High: 80. Scattered showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 83. Low: 63. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 85. Low: 64. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 60. Sunny.

Sat: High: 82. Low: 57. Sunny.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 64. Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.