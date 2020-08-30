1 hurt after shooting at Presto in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police responded to a shooting at the Presto on 13th and Oliver late Sunday afternoon.
The shooting was originally reported as an armed robbery that occurred at 5:25 p.m.
A 21-year-old male was shot in his upper body during the shooting and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said the shooting was not random and the case remains under investigation.
