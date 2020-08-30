Advertisement

Police search for suspect after officer involved shooting overnight in Salina

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect after an officer involved shooting Sunday morning in Salina.
By Carolina Loera
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect after an officer involved shooting Sunday morning in Salina.

The Salina Police Department said at around 2:30 a.m. a Salina Police officer saw a vehicle failing to stop for multiple stop signs in north Salina. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. At the beginning of the pursuit, an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple gun shots at the police vehicle on North Ninth Street near Thomas Park. During the shootout, the suspect struck the officer in his foot.

The vehicle pursuit continued outside the city limits of Salina on North Ninth Street and West Pleasant Hill Road with two Salina police officers pursuing the vehicle..

During the pursuit in Saline County, officers and deputies attempted to set up vehicle tire deflating devices in front of the fleeing vehicle. The suspects then fired shots at the officers while attempting to place the devices on Halstead Road near I-70. Both the deputy and the officer returned fire.

The fleeing vehicle left the roadway and crashed in the area of West Crawford and Halstead Road near I-70. The suspects fled the scene.

One occupant, a 37 year old man from Wichita, was found hiding in a nearby field and taken into custody and a second suspect is still at large.

The Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, KBI, and the Kansas Highway Patrol have multiple staff members on scene and are actively looking for the additional suspect who is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

The Salina police officer who was shot was transported to the Salina Regional Hospital. He is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is still an active investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

