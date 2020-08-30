Rain chances stick around for a few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will stick around in Kansas for the first half of the workweek.

A cold front will move through Kansas, from the northwest, Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible off and on Monday, mainly for central and eastern Kansas. Highs will reach the mid 70s to lower 80s in the afternoon.

That front will stall over southern Kansas, keeping showers and storms in the forecast Monday night, off and on Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. This will be mainly for south central Kansas. For the rest of the state, rain chances should taper off Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s again on Tuesday.

Sunshine will take over for the rest of the week. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s through Thursday, but a cold front will drop us back into the low 80s by the end of the workweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow night: Storms likely. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 80.

Wed: High: 84. Low: 64. Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 86. Low: 66. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 82. Low: 60. Sunny.

Sat: High: 84. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 65. Mostly sunny.

