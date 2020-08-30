Sedgwick County Health Department beginning back-to-school vaccination clinics this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department with host back-to-school vaccination clinics beginning this week.
The mobile clinics are located at the following addresses:
- Clifton WIC Office, 1131 S. Clifton, Wichita, KS 67218, every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Main WIC Office, 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call (316) 660-7333.
Appointments can also be scheduled at the health department’s main clinic at 2716 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67203.
Appointments are available between these hours:
- Monday-Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday: noon to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vaccination records, a health insurance card, parent/guardian ID, should be brought to the appointment. A written letter of consent with parent ID should be brought if the parent is not at the appointment.
Due to COVID-19, immunizations are by appointment only and masks will be required.
