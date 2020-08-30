Sedgwick County Health Department beginning back-to-school vaccination clinics this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department with host back-to-school vaccination clinics beginning this week.

The mobile clinics are located at the following addresses:

- Clifton WIC Office, 1131 S. Clifton, Wichita, KS 67218, every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Main WIC Office, 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call (316) 660-7333.

Appointments can also be scheduled at the health department’s main clinic at 2716 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67203.

Appointments are available between these hours:

- Monday-Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

- Thursday: noon to 6 p.m.

- Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccination records, a health insurance card, parent/guardian ID, should be brought to the appointment. A written letter of consent with parent ID should be brought if the parent is not at the appointment.

Due to COVID-19, immunizations are by appointment only and masks will be required.

