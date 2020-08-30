Advertisement

Taking Back Kansas and Save The Children hold joint rally Saturday

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Taking Back Kansas partnered with Save The Children for a rally Saturday.

Supporters of Taking Back Kansas spoke out against mail-in ballots and mask ordinances.

“If you look around this isn’t just one protest, its several protests. I see no more masks. I see support the police. I see support President Trump. I see us giving people a voice to those who want to be heard,” Sasha Hutchinson with Save The Children said.

The march began at English and Main and ended at Century II.

