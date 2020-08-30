Taking Back Kansas and Save The Children hold joint rally Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Taking Back Kansas partnered with Save The Children for a rally Saturday.

Supporters of Taking Back Kansas spoke out against mail-in ballots and mask ordinances.

“If you look around this isn’t just one protest, its several protests. I see no more masks. I see support the police. I see support President Trump. I see us giving people a voice to those who want to be heard,” Sasha Hutchinson with Save The Children said.

The march began at English and Main and ended at Century II.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.