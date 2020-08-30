Advertisement

Trump plans to visit Kenosha, potentially stoking tensions

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests that turned destructive.

The visit is certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence.

Trump has been running his reelection campaign on a law-and-order mantle, denouncing protesters as “thugs” while voicing his support for police.

In his acceptance speech during the virtual Republican National Convention, Trump painted the election in hyperbolic terms as a stark choice between peaceful streets and anarchy.

Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.

“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers were responding to a domestic dispute call last Sunday when Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times. Cellphone video captured the shooting, which has sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality months after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis officer touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hemp farmer prepares for harvest

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Grant DeMars
One Butler County farmer said this year his plants look promising.

News

Hemp farmer prepares for harvest

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Wichita Ice Center asks community for help to win national contest

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Wichita Ice Center asks community for help to win national contest

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
Wichita Ice Center is named as one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest and needs the public to vote for the rink to win.

Latest News

News

1 hurt after shooting at Presto in N. Wichita

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The shooting was originally reported as an armed robbery that occurred at 5:25 p.m.

National

Trump tours hurricane damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump on damage from Hurricane Laura: "I've never seen anything quite like it."

News

One dead, another severely hurt in west Wichita Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

2 injured after car runs into tree in Butler County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A car crashed into a tree, injuring two women.

News

Kansas Humane Society holds Clear the Shelter event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
KHS is participating in the nationwide campaign with the goal of helping pets find a home.

News

Kansas Humane Society holds Clear the Shelter event

Updated: 4 hours ago