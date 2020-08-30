Advertisement

Wichita Ice Center asks community for help to win national contest

By Chelsea Croft
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Time is running out to help the Wichita Ice Center win thousands of dollars for renovations and rink improvements. Online voting closes at 10 a.m. Sunday for the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest.

“This building here has been open since December of 1996 so we’re getting close to our 25th anniversary of this building,” Wichita Thunder general manager Joel Lomurno said.

Thousands of rinks across the country apply for the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest, and this year the Wichita Ice Center is one of four finalists.

“We’re pretty much, outside of Kansas City, where there’s one or two, we’re the only rink in the state. So we have people that come in from Pratt and Greensburg, McPherson, Salina,” said Lomurno.

The Ice Center is starting to show its age and Lomurno said if the rink wins the contest, that’s $150,000 that benefit the community.

“We have two sheets of ice so there’s two scoreboards, benches, ten locker rooms, concession stands, everything goes through wear and tear,” Lomurno said.

“The rink really needs some upgrade,” Wichita speed skating club member Mike Clear said. “It’s in dire straits. We could use another Zamboni, there’s lots of little repairs that need to be done and they haven’t been done over the years and this would be great, fantastic.”

The money this rink could win from the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest could bring new life into the facility, allowing more people to continue to learn how to skate.

“The big thing is to attract new people in, that’s where the advantage is, to bring in new people and get them skating,” Clear said.

Chase Poovey and his family spent the day ice skating. He said it’s important to help keep these public facilities open.

“I mean if it’s only out of a few places in the country, it would put a little mark on the map for us. I think it’s just a fun place to get together with families and your kids and have just a good time together as a family,” Poovey said.

