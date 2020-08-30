Advertisement

Wichita State basketball legends hand out school supplies for kids in need

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some of Wichita State’s basketball legends gathered at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Wichita Saturday to give out school supplies to families in need.

The event was supposed to be the annual Jeff Hill Basketball Camp, but due to the pandemic that event was canceled.

Kids were able to get free backpacks full of supplies, balls, trophies, and camp shirts.

Families said they were grateful for all of the help.

“It really helps during the pandemic, the work is slow,” Jodee Bradley said. “So this actually helps all of us out. This is amazing to see the guys come out and do all of this and they’re really excited. Not only the school supplies, but the basketballs and the medals.”

“With the pandemic going on it’s a little hard for people to come around to things like this. It’s a blessing and I was very thankful to get these items for me and my children,” Ameshia McCullar said.

Some of the former basketball stars there were Xavier McDaniel, Cheese Johnson and Aubrey Sherrod.

