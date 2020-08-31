Advertisement

$330M development planned on Schlitterbahn water park site

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, crews dismantle the Verruckt waterslide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan. A judge has dismissed criminal charges against the Kansas water park owner and the designer of a 17-story slide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated in 2016. The Kansas City Star reports that Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns found Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, that state prosecutors showed grand jurors inadmissible evidence in dismissing second-degree murder charges against Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, crews dismantle the Verruckt waterslide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan. A judge has dismissed criminal charges against the Kansas water park owner and the designer of a 17-story slide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated in 2016. The Kansas City Star reports that Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns found Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, that state prosecutors showed grand jurors inadmissible evidence in dismissing second-degree murder charges against Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Two former soccer club executives are hoping to help fund a planned $330 million redevelopment of the shuttered Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, with sales tax funds.

Robb Heineman, Sporting KC’s former CEO, and Greg Cotton, its former chief operating officer and chief counsel, have proposed building a multisport complex on the site, which was sold in June last year.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County-Kansas City officials say the redevelopment would “remove (the) blight and political stigma” that has tainted the park since 2016 when a 10-year-old boy was decapitated while on a ride billed as the world’s tallest waterslide.

