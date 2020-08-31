Advertisement

Chase ends in crash near downtown Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle crashed after a chase near Douglas & Washington.
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office blocked off Washington Street, south of Douglas, late Monday morning due to a chase that ended in a crash.

The sheriff’s office said deputies spotted a stolen truck in northwest Wichita that was believed to be connected with an aggravated burglary. A chase ensued, and it ended near downtown Wichita when the truck collided with a car.

Two people in the stolen truck were taken into custody.

A dog suffered injuries in the crash, but no people were hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called out to the scene to work the accident.

DOWNTOWN CRASH

HAPPENING NOW: A chase ends in a crash at Douglas and Washington near downtown Wichita. #kwch12 #kwchtraffic

Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Monday, August 31, 2020

