Chase ends in crash near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office blocked off Washington Street, south of Douglas, late Monday morning due to a chase that ended in a crash.

The sheriff’s office said deputies spotted a stolen truck in northwest Wichita that was believed to be connected with an aggravated burglary. A chase ensued, and it ended near downtown Wichita when the truck collided with a car.

Two people in the stolen truck were taken into custody.

A dog suffered injuries in the crash, but no people were hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called out to the scene to work the accident.

DOWNTOWN CRASH HAPPENING NOW: A chase ends in a crash at Douglas and Washington near downtown Wichita. #kwch12 #kwchtraffic Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Monday, August 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.