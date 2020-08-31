Chase ends in crash near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office blocked off Washington Street, south of Douglas, late Monday morning due to a chase that ended in a crash.
The sheriff’s office said deputies spotted a stolen truck in northwest Wichita that was believed to be connected with an aggravated burglary. A chase ensued, and it ended near downtown Wichita when the truck collided with a car.
Two people in the stolen truck were taken into custody.
A dog suffered injuries in the crash, but no people were hurt.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was called out to the scene to work the accident.
