Cold front brings storm chances and cooler temperatures back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moving through Kansas will bring a risk of rain and storms to the state, mostly east of I-135. The risk of rain is small this morning, but will grow later today into the evening hours. A few storms may be on the strong side producing gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

A second storm system will move in behind the front tonight into Tuesday bringing with it another batch of showers and storms. The best bet for rain will be along and south of I-70, while the heaviest rainfall should be along the Oklahoma border.

Temperatures will fall some today behind the cold front, and even more tomorrow with clouds and widespread rain. After only warming into the 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, warmer weather will return to Kansas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two more cold fronts are expected to move through the state; one on Thursday and another on Sunday. Both will bring storms chances and cooler conditions to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered storms; mainly this afternoon. Wind: N/NE 10-20. High: 82.

Tonight: Cloudy; showers and storms likely. E 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms; mainly in the morning. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers; then mostly cloudy. E/NE 5-10. Low: 65.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 68. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 88. Low: 60. Mostly sunny; isolated late-day storms.

Fri: High: 81. Low: 61. Sunny; cooler.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 68. Sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 59. Windy; chance of late-day storms.

