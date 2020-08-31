COVID-19 cluster identified at Hesston Community College

HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases on the Hesston College campus. The cluster includes five confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seventeen (17) individuals have been tested and two test results are pending.

The individuals have self-isolated off campus. Hesston College and the health department will regularly monitor their health and work to identify and quarantine all close contacts.

Hesston College established preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including single dorm rooms, staggered move-in and registration days, face masks in common areas and daily self-screening. it

Hesston implemented the restricted phase of the college’s five-level CARES Level of Concern planning rubric when the first on-campus cases were confirmed. Information and updates on Hesston College’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.hesston.edu/covid-19-response.

