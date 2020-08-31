Advertisement

George Floyd? Breonna Taylor Donald Trump? Hero statue nominations are in

Louisville artists unveil mural honoring Breonna Taylor; others killed by police
Louisville artists unveil mural honoring Breonna Taylor; others killed by police
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - The nominations of statues for President Donald Trump’s planned National Garden of American Heroes are in. And the suggestions from around the country look more activist and less white overall than the president’s nominees.

Trump announced over the Fourth of July he was creating a statue garden of heroes.

A Trump task force says it reached out to thousands of state and local officials for proposals.

Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, commissioner Amy Zanelli is suggesting George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans killed by police. Custer County, Idaho, Commissioner Steve Smith names Trump himself. But a spokeswoman for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is urging Trump to focus on the coronavirus instead.

Read the full story and read some of the other suggested ’heroes’ on apnews.com.

