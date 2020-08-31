Advertisement

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a story about perseverance.

On March 24, Kenneth Smith was sent to the hospital for symptoms related to COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator before his test could even come back. He spent five months on the ventilator and was in a coma for three months.

On August 30, he came back home to his friends and family laden with signs, clapping and cheering for his return.

Things have since changed for Kenneth Smith after he spent 100 days on a ventilator, to say the least. The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.

“After being told he would never wake up, and he would be brain dead, and live in a nursing home for the rest of his life...he has defeated the odds through Christ,” says wife Theresa Smith.

Smith is expected to make a full recovery. He says he has God to thank for bringing him safely home.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock over the weekend

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The two musicians have been good friends for years.

National

USDA extends free meal programs through 2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

National

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

Latest News

Accidents

Sheriff’s Office: 2 die in Sedgwick County crash, fire

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two people died Saturday night in a crash and subsequent vehicle fires.

Crime

Chase ends in crash near downtown Wichita

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off Washington Street, south of Douglas, in downtown Wichita.

Accidents

WPD: Speed a factor in critical-injury motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A man is in critical condition following a Monday morning crash.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Georgia man was welcomed home after a months-long battle with COVID-19.