Advertisement

Kansas reports 1,545 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday the state added 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The youngest death remains 18 and the oldest is 106 with a median age of 79.

The state reported 26 new hospitalizations bringing the new total to 2,304.

The percentage of tests coming back positive is at 10.3%.

The overall state weekly percent positivity rate is at 8.18% down from 9.02% the week before. This is one of two gating metrics school districts will use to determine how students should learn - in-person or remotely. The trend incidence rate, another metric, is also down 115.1 to 85.4 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Knockdown and nearly 3,000 other independent music venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association.

Coronavirus

COVID: US may consider early vaccine authorization

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
The U.S. may consider early authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

Coronavirus

Publix ends one-way aisles in most of its stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. will continue to have one-way aisles.

Latest News

Back To School

Sedgwick County to offer ’community only’ COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County will change the way it reports coronavirus numbers as children head back to school.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A Georgia man was welcomed home after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Parents protest student flu shot mandate in Massachusetts

Updated: 14 hours ago
State health officials say the mandatory flu shots are an important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scores of police supporters gathered in downtown Kenosha where protesters have demonstrated against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend.