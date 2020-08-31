Advertisement

No fans allowed at KU football home opener due to pandemic

Kansas football
Kansas football(wdtv)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the Kansas Jayhawks take the field for the 2020 football home opener Sept. 12 against Coastal Carolina, there won’t be fans in the stands.

KU Chancellor Doug Girod said the decision to play the first home game in an empty stadium follows advice from the university’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team. Outside the stadium, there will be no tailgating for the home opener. There will also be no fans at home volleyball matches, soccer games and cross country meets through September, a message from Girod said.

“We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks. Our football, volleyball, soccer and cross country contests will not be the same without you there. But this is the right decision for our community at this time,” Girod said. “...We will continue to evaluate safety conditions with the hope that we can welcome fans to athletics events after September. We will report back to you as we approach our second home football game, which is slated for Oct. 3 against Oklahoma State.”

Girod said Kansas Athletics will contact ticket holders impacted by the decision “in the days ahead.”

“It will undoubtedly be disappointing for our student-athletes to not have you cheering from the stands. So if you have the opportunity to interact with these remarkable young men and women when they aren’t competing, please tell them how much you appreciate their resilience amid all this uncertainty, and remind them how important they are to our university,” he said.

