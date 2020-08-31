Advertisement

Rain, some heavy, into the overnight

Small hail and gusty winds possible in the east
Storm chances ramping up into the overnight
Storm chances ramping up into the overnight(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that storms will increase in coverage during the overnight, especially over south central and eastern Kansas. Western Kansas will have a chance of scattered showers, but the rain is not expected to be heavy in the west.

Be prepared for some heavier rainfall on the Kansas Turnpike early Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Some afternoon sunshine returns to western Kansas where highs will reach into the lower 80s. Farther east, it will be a day with highs in the 70s and some off and on showers could linger into the afternoon.

Drier weather returns late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs will rebound into the mid and upper 80s for midweek, but another cold front is on the way Thursday to cool off temperatures for the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Showers and storms likely late. NE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; off and on showers/storms. E/NE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds. NE 5-10. Low: 68.

Wed: High: 83 Becoming partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 69 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 60 Sunny.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 63 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms.

