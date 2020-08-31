Sedgwick County teachers encouraged by free COVID-19 testing option

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Sept. 1, Sedgwick County will start offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone who works in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms with students.

Wichita Public School 4th grade teacher Emily Bahl said, “So for a lot of people in the elementary schools, they kind of do feel like they’re being thrown into it.”

Bahl said there are still questions and concerns heading back into the classroom, but being able to get weekly COVID testing whether showing symptoms or not is a huge relief.

“Being an in-person teacher, that was a number one concern, is that there’s so much potential to spread the virus,” said Bahl.

North High School teacher, Brent Lewis agrees that this free testing will provide some peace of mind for teachers.

Lewis said, “It’s very encouraging because it seems to me that testing is going to be key to keeping the schools open so that a case here and there can be isolated and won’t spread like wildfire through our buildings.”

While educators say the free COVID-19 testing for in-person teachers is a very much appreciated option, many are unsure about their availability to get tested.

“The test for those that will be in person are during our work day,” said Lewis. “So I’m not really sure yet how that will work for us, if we’ll be able to go to appointments for testing or we’ll have to take time off of work. I really don’t know.”

Bahl said, “That’s definitely a frustration for a lot of us because Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, not great for teachers at all.

But having this option, Bahl is a little less concerned about going home to her family after school and being able to return to her students every day.

Appointments can be made by calling United Way of the Plains at 211.

