Sedgwick County to offer ’community only’ COVID-19 numbers

The number would not include new numbers from the jail, nursing homes
Sedgwick County, Kansas
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will change the way it reports coronavirus numbers as children head back to school.

Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne said the county is now offering a “community only” percentage to help schools gauge where they should be in their gating criteria. The new number would not include isolated clusters like nursing homes and the Sedgwick County jail. 

Byrne said the goal is to focus on the true “community spread” of the disease. Those numbers are stabilizing overall and going down.

“That enables them to decide if they really want to use that number or be more cautious and use the whole community or use all the numbers, but it makes sense really to look at the community disease cases as far as what is out in our community,” said Byrne.

The Wichita school district is currently under moderate restrictions (orange) which indicates all middle and high school students will learn remotely for the first nine weeks. Eyewitness News reporter Hailey Tucker is looking into this further. Watch for her reports new tonight at 4/5/6.

Latest News

Back To School

COVID-19 precautions in place as Hays students return to school

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The district says temperature checks, wearing masks, social distancing and even a cleaning machine are all a part of the new normal.

Coronavirus

Kelly: College students pose risk of being ‘super-spreaders’

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Fueled in part by college students returning to classes, Kansas has set another pandemic record for the seven-day increase in coronavirus cases

Kansas Proud

Patterson Legal Group holds backpack giveaway for kids in need

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A lot of families are in need of extra help getting their kids ready to go back to school, and the Patterson Legal Group wanted to help students celebrate the new school year.

Coronavirus

474 KU students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has updated its positive COVID-19 numbers from its campus-wide testing efforts.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cluster identified at Hutchinson Community College

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The Reno County Health Department said on Thursday a cluster was identified at Hutchinson Community College.

Back To School

Extra support for special education students to help them through pandemic changes

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT
|
By Natalie Davis
Students with special needs may struggle with remote learning this fall.

News

Haysville school district moving ahead with school-start plans, fall sports

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Loging
The Haysville Public Schools Board of Education Wednesday night held off from making any significant changes to start the 2020-2021 school year in a couple of weeks.

Back To School

Derby Schools cleared to start in-person on Sept. 8

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The board also agreed to form a committee to monitor conditions.

Back To School

Doctors warn kids may be ‘asymptomatic transmitters’ of COVID-19 as classes begin

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
Across the country, more than 380,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as districts across Kansas and the country head back to school.

Back To School

Wichita Schools announce meal service for remote students

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT
|
By John Boyd
Meals will be provided based on your student's meal benefit status.