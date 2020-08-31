Sedgwick County to offer ’community only’ COVID-19 numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will change the way it reports coronavirus numbers as children head back to school.

Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne said the county is now offering a “community only” percentage to help schools gauge where they should be in their gating criteria. The new number would not include isolated clusters like nursing homes and the Sedgwick County jail.

Byrne said the goal is to focus on the true “community spread” of the disease. Those numbers are stabilizing overall and going down.

“That enables them to decide if they really want to use that number or be more cautious and use the whole community or use all the numbers, but it makes sense really to look at the community disease cases as far as what is out in our community,” said Byrne.

The Wichita school district is currently under moderate restrictions (orange) which indicates all middle and high school students will learn remotely for the first nine weeks. Eyewitness News reporter Hailey Tucker is looking into this further. Watch for her reports new tonight at 4/5/6.

