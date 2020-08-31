Sheriff’s Office: 2 die in Sedgwick County crash, fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two people died Saturday night when their vehicles crashed and then caught fire.

Deputies were called to an injury accident on K-96 and 215th Street West around 11:27 p.m. on Saturday. They arrived to find two vehicles on fire. One vehicle was a grey Mazda 6 and the other vehicle was a grey Honda Accord.

A Maize Police Officer and a deputy tried to put out the fires and rescue the drivers, but their efforts were not successful. Both drivers of the vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 12:04 a.m., on August 30, 2020.

Investigators believe the Mazda was driving west in the eastbound lanes of K-96.

The accident is still being investigated and no names have been released.

