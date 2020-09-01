10-year-old boys raises money for K9 bulletproof vests

(CNN) - A 10-year-old Ohio boy is doing his part to protect our furry friends. In fact, he’s gone way above and beyond the call of duty.

After learning that police K9s aren’t always issued bulletproof vests, Brady Snakovsky started a “Brady’s K9 Fund,” a non-profit that raises money to supply vests to police and military dogs.

So far, the project has raised over more than $300,000 and supplied vests to more than 250 dogs in North America.

The fund’s Facebook page is littered with images and stories of the now protected pooches, like K9 Benny, whose handler, Brady says, was moved to tears by the project’s noble efforts.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.