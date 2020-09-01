Baby girl recovers from delivery by emergency C-section after mother killed in Calif. crash

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KCBS/KCAL) - The father of a baby girl, who was delivered prematurely in an emergency C-section after her mother was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver, says he wants to be the best father he can be and hopes his late wife will be proud of him.

Baby Adalyn Rose, who was delivered more than a month early, now weighs just a touch over 5 pounds. She takes a bottle every three hours and was expected to go home from the hospital with her father, James Alvarez, on Monday.

“It’s a big milestone because they tell me she’s technically not supposed to be in this world yet,” Alvarez said. “She’s a preemie. Her due date was Sept. 20.”

Adalyn's father, James Alvarez, says he wants to be "the best father I can possibly be," and he will make sure his little girl learns about her mother when she's older. (Source: James Alvarez, KCBS/KCAL via CNN)

Adalyn’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was killed in August while exercising with her husband after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in Anaheim, California, and struck Aguilar. Baby Adalyn was delivered via emergency C-section immediately after the crash.

“When I see her, when I hold her, when I put her on my chest, everything just washes away,” Alvarez said. “They can’t predict what the future may bring to her, but at this point, she’s healthy.”

Adalyn’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was killed in August after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in Anaheim, California, and struck her. (Source: James Alvarez, KCBS/KCAL via CNN)

Alvarez spoke Friday from the apartment he had been preparing for his daughter’s arrival.

“I’m truly blessed that at least I have a part of my wife still here on earth,” he said. “My goal is to be the best father I can possibly be and give her the best life I can give her.”

He still has his wife’s things where she left them in their home and said he will pack them up and save them for Adalyn.

“When she asks how mommy was like, I’ll be ready for that moment to show her the mom she had because to the very last second, she gave her life for her,” he said. “She protected her, so it’s only fair that I would do the same.”

Alvarez says he asks his wife every day for signs that he is not raising their daughter alone and that she is there, guiding him.

“I want to raise my daughter in her image,” he said. “I want my wife to be proud of me.”

The suspect in the crash that killed Aguilar, 40-year-old Courtney Pandolfi, is charged with second-degree murder.

