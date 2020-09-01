Advertisement

Brighter skies and warmer Wednesday

Temperatures will be near normal for early September
Brighter skies and warmer temperatures on the way
Brighter skies and warmer temperatures on the way(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that with more sun and light winds on the way Wednesday, highs will be near normal for early September.

Look for mostly clear skies to start the day and low temperatures will be down in the 60s. Highs will rebound into the mid and upper 80s (even a few 90s are not out of the question) with light winds.

Another cold front is expected to move through on Thursday, so there will be a range in temperatures setting up for the afternoon. Warmest weather will be near Wichita where temperatures climb to near 90, but much of northwest Kansas will have highs near 80.

The humidity goes down for the end of the week and dry weather is likely into the start of the Labor Day weekend forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. S/NW 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. N/NE 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. S/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Thu: High: 89 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 57 Sunny; less humid.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 62 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; windy. Evening storms.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 58 Cloudy; chance for showers. Breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cool and wet weather across Kansas today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Warm and windy weekend headed our way.

Forecast

Rain, some heavy, into the overnight

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storms will develop over south central and eastern Kansas overnight.

Forecast

Cold front brings storm chances and cooler temperatures back to Kansas

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The first of three cold fronts (over then next seven days) will move through the state today. With its passage, showers and storms are possible along with tumbling temperatures. The next cold front will come through on Thursday followed by another one this weekend.

Forecast

Rain chances stick around for a few days

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Rain chances will stick around in Kansas for the first half of the workweek.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning clouds, afternoon sun - warmer

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Clouds and patchy fog break, becoming mostly sunny.

Forecast

Rain chances return to Kansas

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through the middle of the upcoming workweek.

Forecast

Showers ending, much cooler today

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Rain moves out, cooler air sticks around Saturday.

Forecast

Cooler and stormy for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Friday night bringing cooler and stormy weather for the weekend.

Forecast

Hot and humid today, then major changes march through the state

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front is coming to Kansas and it will bring cooler conditions in addition to showers and storms to the state on Saturday. However, before that happens today will be hot and humid.

Forecast

Heat plus humidity makes Friday feel like the triple digits

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect sunshine today, quiet skies this evening, then changes overnight.