Brighter skies and warmer Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that with more sun and light winds on the way Wednesday, highs will be near normal for early September.

Look for mostly clear skies to start the day and low temperatures will be down in the 60s. Highs will rebound into the mid and upper 80s (even a few 90s are not out of the question) with light winds.

Another cold front is expected to move through on Thursday, so there will be a range in temperatures setting up for the afternoon. Warmest weather will be near Wichita where temperatures climb to near 90, but much of northwest Kansas will have highs near 80.

The humidity goes down for the end of the week and dry weather is likely into the start of the Labor Day weekend forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. S/NW 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. N/NE 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. S/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Thu: High: 89 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 57 Sunny; less humid.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 62 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; windy. Evening storms.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 58 Cloudy; chance for showers. Breezy.

