Advertisement

Cool and wet weather across Kansas today

Weather Forecast - September 1
Weather Forecast - September 1(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says keep the umbrella close by today. Passing showers this morning will be followed by a few storms this afternoon and evening. However, neither heavy rain nor severe weather is expected. Little, if any sunshine will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Warmer weather will return to Kansas on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front cruises through the state on Thursday night. With little moisture to work with, only a stray storm is expected over eastern Kansas, but most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday will fall back into the lower 80s on Friday. We warm-up this weekend before another cold front brings much cooler conditions to Kansas on Labor Day and beyond.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, then a few afternoon storms. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 82.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms; then mostly cloudy. NE/N 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. E/NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Thu: High: 88. Low: 60. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 83. Low: 63. Sunny; cooler.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 68. Sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 90. Low: 71. Windy; chance of late-day storms.

Mon: High: 77. Low: 58. Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain, some heavy, into the overnight

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storms will develop over south central and eastern Kansas overnight.

Forecast

Cold front brings storm chances and cooler temperatures back to Kansas

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
The first of three cold fronts (over then next seven days) will move through the state today. With its passage, showers and storms are possible along with tumbling temperatures. The next cold front will come through on Thursday followed by another one this weekend.

Forecast

Rain chances stick around for a few days

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Rain chances will stick around in Kansas for the first half of the workweek.

Forecast

Morning clouds, afternoon sun - warmer

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Clouds and patchy fog break, becoming mostly sunny.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain chances return to Kansas

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through the middle of the upcoming workweek.

Forecast

Showers ending, much cooler today

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Rain moves out, cooler air sticks around Saturday.

Forecast

Cooler and stormy for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Friday night bringing cooler and stormy weather for the weekend.

Forecast

Hot and humid today, then major changes march through the state

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front is coming to Kansas and it will bring cooler conditions in addition to showers and storms to the state on Saturday. However, before that happens today will be hot and humid.

Forecast

Heat plus humidity makes Friday feel like the triple digits

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect sunshine today, quiet skies this evening, then changes overnight.

Forecast

Rain chances increasing soon for Kansas

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storm chances increase as temperatures decrease by Saturday