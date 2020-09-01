Cool and wet weather across Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says keep the umbrella close by today. Passing showers this morning will be followed by a few storms this afternoon and evening. However, neither heavy rain nor severe weather is expected. Little, if any sunshine will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Warmer weather will return to Kansas on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front cruises through the state on Thursday night. With little moisture to work with, only a stray storm is expected over eastern Kansas, but most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday will fall back into the lower 80s on Friday. We warm-up this weekend before another cold front brings much cooler conditions to Kansas on Labor Day and beyond.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, then a few afternoon storms. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 82.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms; then mostly cloudy. NE/N 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. E/NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Thu: High: 88. Low: 60. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 83. Low: 63. Sunny; cooler.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 68. Sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 90. Low: 71. Windy; chance of late-day storms.

Mon: High: 77. Low: 58. Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.

