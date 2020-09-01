Advertisement

COVID-19 precautions in place for student school bus riders

By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s not just the classroom changing this year for students. School districts are also trying to make busing students to and from school as safe as possible.

Wichita drivers may have noticed yellow school buses driving around the city. First Student, which serves Wichita Public Schools, started dry runs on Monday to get ready for school beginning next week.

This year, it’s about more than just safety on the road. Bus drivers want to keep COVID-19 from becoming a passenger.

“Over six months really since school buses have been a natural part of our community, so, it’s very important that motorists remember that and start paying attention,” said First Student Training Program Manager Renee Boydo.

Transportation services are also paying attention to COVID-19.

“Masks will be required for students, drivers, aid, anyone who is on the bus and even for any type of activities that’s going anywhere, every occupant will be required to wear a mask,” said Derby Public Schools Transportation and Supply Supervisor Randall Collins

The Derby district’s transportation department and First Student, which serves Wichita Public Schools both say they’re loading buses from back to front and unloading front to back. Siblings will be seated next to each other. Buses will be disinfected and windows will be opened, weather permitting.

“Consistent airflow through the bus, in and out of the bus, that’s going to mitigate that risk as much as possible,” said Boydo.

Derby is also taking the step of temperature screening each student before getting on the bus.

In Wichita, the district and First Student are asking parents to help with screening. If a student with COVID-19 rides the bus, both districts say they have a plan in place.

“Those procedures have everything from advanced disinfectant of the bus itself, contact tracing and making sure we do everything to keep additional children coming into the schools as safe as possible,” said Boydo.

Collins says flexibility is the biggest request he’s asking from Derby families.

“Just be patient with us. We’re going through the same changes, it’s changing our world as it is theirs,” he said.

