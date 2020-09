WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire investigators say a fire at an apartment complex overnight caused around $110,000 in damage.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Brunswick, that’s near 2nd and Ridge Road.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, but say it was accidental.

