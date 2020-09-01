First responders free 2 dogs, skunk from Bel Aire storm drain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two dogs are safe after a stinky situation in Bel Aire Monday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., police received a call about two dogs stuck in a drainpipe. Firefighters, police officers, animal control and public works arrived and found the pups were not alone. A skunk was in there with them.

The pipe had a dead-end under a grate in a back yard so firefighters tried to use water to urge them all in that direction, but it didn’t work. Crews had to use a board which the skunk used to crawl out and away. With that threat gone, the dogs were more than happy to get out.

Police did say they were working to find the dogs’ owners and remind them about keeping their animals secured.

