Fred VanVleet among players enjoying special reunion inside NBA bubble

Fred VanVleet was among NBA players able to reunite with family inside the "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.
Fred VanVleet was among NBA players able to reunite with family inside the "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.(Shontai Neal (Shontaineal_on Instagram))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Players have begun reuniting with family members in the bubble, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip. Families began arriving in the Orlando area last week so they could quarantine before being permitted in the bubble. Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily coronavirus testing and mandatory wearing of masks as players and staff. Monday was the date that had been targeted because it would have been into the second round, with the number of people inside the bubble reduced after eight more of the original 22 teams on campus for the restarted season had departed.

Among those enjoying a reunion with loved ones Monday was Toronto Raptors point guard and former Wichita State University star Fred VanVleet. A video posted to Instagram, recorded by Vanvleet’s girlfriend, Shontai Neal, shows a touching reunion with VanVleet and his two small children. The video shows VanVleet greet his children with open arms before scooping them up and giving each a kiss on the cheek.

