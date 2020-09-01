Advertisement

Haysville police investigate extensive vandalism to home, property

Police investigate extensive vandalism to a Haysville home reported to have happened overnight Monday (Aug. 31) into Tuesday (Sept.1).
By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Haysville Police Department asks for the public’s help as it works to identify the man they say is responsible for vandalizing thousands of dollars worth of property overnight Monday at a home in the community.

The vandalism, largely in the form of profane graffiti, targeted Brian Ewert’s house and vehicles. He was able to catch the man responsible on camera. Security footage shows the man spray-painting over the lens.

Ewert said he woke up early Tuesday morning (Sept. 1) after a large chunk of concrete smashed through his son’s bedroom window. The “rock” broke through two panes of glass and landed on his son’s bed.

When Ewert went outside, his home was covered with spray-painted profanity and his vehicles had holes drilled into every tire. He said this isn’t the first time he’s been a target of vandalism.

Four months ago, Ewert said someone scratched profane words into the sides of his two vehicles. Haysville Police Chief Jeffrey Whitfield said because of the similar word choice used in both cases, “it appears to be pretty targeted.”

Whitfield said anyone with information on who the man responsible for the extensive vandalism could be, should call police.

Ewert said while he feels violated, he’s glad his family is safe.

“That was my biggest concern. As long as nobody gets hurt... I just want the guy caught,” he said.

