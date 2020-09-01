Advertisement

Kan. governor announces $7.8 million in grants addressing domestic violence, sexual assault

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced grant money awarded to aid sexual assault and domestic violence programs, as well as Children’s Advocacy Centers in the state.

The official announcement was the 2021 State General Fund (SGF) Grant Programs awarded to the causes focused on helping families and children in need.

“COVID-19 has kept us in our homes more than usual, and for some households, this has worsened the forces of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Governor Laura Kelly said. We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect vulnerable Kansans, and I am hopeful this grant money will provide support to those who need assistance and assurances of safety the most.”

A news release from Kelly’s office said the SGF Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault funds support the enhancement and expansion of sexual-and-domestic-violence programs.

“The funds are used for support services, outreach, and training for community-based programs located in large and small communities across Kansas,” Kelly’s office explained. “These programs provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis intervention, on-going counseling and support, and advocacy to help victims and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families.”

Likewise, the SGF CAC awards are there to “initiate, enhance, or expand children’s advocacy centers,” Kelly’s office said.

“The funding supports child-focused, community-oriented programs that coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary model,” the governor’s office said.

Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) grant program specifically funds community-based nonprofit domestic violence organizations “that provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation, and prevention education in schools and communities.”

Among the organizations across Kansas receiving shares of the $7,801,967 in grant money are Wichita-area-based organizations including Catholic Charities Harbor House, StepStone, the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, the Wichita Family Crisis Center, the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas, and the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County.

