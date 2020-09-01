Kansas teacher creates tool to track COVID-19 cases in schools across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Education Association launched a new database this week to help break down COVID-19 cases by state and by school.

Olathe West High School teacher Alisha Morris is credited with creating the site.

“It’s important that parents are fully informed of what’s going on in their buildings as they move forward to sending their kids to school,” Morris told us.

It’s the first national database that tracks COVID-19 cases by state and school.

It shows schools and counties with confirmed cases, suspected cases and deaths. The database also includes links to local news reports, so users know where the data is coming from.

“I think people are just a little disappointed that there’s no bigger entity trying to collect this information,” Morris said. “However, that’s changed since I started this spreadsheet, I’ve noticed that many states said they would start collecting cases now, and Dr. Lee Norman even said the other day that Kansas is going to start publicizing the buildings that have cases as well, which is a great thing. We need that transparency, for better or for worse.”

Morris recently handed off the project to the National Education Association.

By August 23rd, Morris confirmed 4,300 cases at more than 1,000 schools across the country.

The NEA will continue to track cases as schools prepare to reopen during a pandemic.

You can find that database here: NEA Database

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.