Maize school district encourages parents to take kids to school, if possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of the 2020-2021 school year a week away, the Maize school district reached out to parents this week, alerting them about transportation changes and encouraging them to provide alternative options to buses in getting their children to and from school, if possible.

“Would you please be willing to reconsider during these unprecedented times whether your child needs a daily ride to and from school? Might it be possible for your family to provide a ride for your child?” a letter to parents from Maize Public Schools Superintendent Chad Higgins said.

The district is omitting some neighborhoods from transportation eligibility if a student lives within two-and-a-half miles from school and has a safe way to walk or bike to school. The district also said it is hiring crossing to provide additional safety at designated areas.

The letter from Higgins tells parents to be prepared to make changes, saying COVID-19 could affect the district’s ability to fully staff bus routes on a daily basis.

