Man charged with murder in connection with body found in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court Judge Tuesday formally charged 35-year-old Matthew Small with several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the early-July death of a man named Roy Hayden whose body was found July 6 in a vehicle in the 1500 block of North Broadway. The discovery of Hayden’s body launched a homicide investigation.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Hayden was killed in the 800 block of South San Pablo Street in southeast Wichita. This is near Lincoln, between Woodlawn and Rock Road. Court, Court documents say the murder happened between July 1 and July 6.

Additional charges against Small include aggravated kidnapping and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Court documents show Small’s bond set at $250,000.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.