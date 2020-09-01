Advertisement

Woman hit by truck, critically injured in N. Wichita hit-and-run

One person was taken by ambulance to a Wichita hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday night (Aug. 31) on the town's north side near 21st and Broadway.
One person was taken by ambulance to a Wichita hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday night (Aug. 31) on the town's north side near 21st and Broadway.(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews transported a woman to a local hospital with critical injuries Monday night after a vehicle hit that woman and left the scene near West 21st North and North Wellington Place. This is near 21st North and Broadway, in north Wichita.

A witness who called 911 a little before 8:30 p.m. reported seeing a black or dark-colored truck traveling east on 21st Street, hitting the woman crossing the street, and then driving away.

Anyone with information on what happened should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

