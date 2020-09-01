Rescue dog who lost pups ’adopts’ orphaned kittens

PHOENIX (KWCH) - Some people are dog people, others are cat people. This story will help bring everyone together with the touching story of a mama dog and who is giving back in a big way after suffering a major loss.

If you missed the news story about Georgia...here is a link 🙂 https://www.abc15.com/news/state/rescued-dog-who-lost-her-puppies-adopts-trio-of-orphaned-kittens Posted by Sunshine Dog Rescue on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Sonshine Dog Rescue, a rescue in Phoenix, Ariz. found Georgia, an Australian Shepherd Mix, living at a gas station. She was also pregnant.

Georgia gave birth prematurely to her own small litter of pups but, sadly, they all died.

Seeing that Georgia was in a frantic state to find her pups, the rescue put out a call for help on Facebook asking for animals that were in need of a lactating mother. That’s where three little kittens came in.

The rescue wasn’t sure Georgia would accept them as her own, but she did.

“She takes her cleaning of the babies very seriously! Good mama,” reads a post on the rescue’s Facebook page.

Georgia decided on the names for her babies....dark grey baby is Graffiti, tan baby is Gumball and the newest family member, orange baby, is Goober. They have all opened their eyes, are gaining weight (now weigh 7-8 ounces each), and seem very content with mama. ❤️ #dogsandcats #sunshinedogrescue #rescue Posted by Sunshine Dog Rescue on Thursday, August 20, 2020

