Sedgwick County hospitals seeing decrease in COVID-19 patients

Ascension Via Christi hospitals in Wichita, KS are seeing a decreasing COVID-19 patient trend.
By Chelsea Croft
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is at the lowest number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals since early July. That also means the least amount of ICU beds being used to support coronavirus patients.

“The hospitalization numbers are stable and maybe there’s a hint that they’re starting to go down but all that could change very quickly,” said Dr. Sam Antonios, chief medical officer Ascension Via Christi hospitals.

Dr. Antonios said the Sedgwick County data released Monday is encouraging but we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“It’s a little bit too early to judge if they’re really going down. But at least over the last several weeks we’ve not seen an increase,” said Dr. Antonios.

Sedgwick County currently has 50 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and 23 of those patients in ICU beds. The last time the county saw hospital numbers that low was nearly two months ago.

“I’m still concerned that we’re not going down faster but I’m encouraged that they’re not rising fast and that is good news,” Dr. Antonios said,

Dr. Antonios said Sedgwick County’s decreasing COVID-19 hospital numbers doesn’t necessarily mean higher risk people are being more cautious but he says it points towards the effectiveness of wearing masks.

“More and more people are wearing masks, that’s making a difference,” said Dr. Antonios. “So now it’s time to continue that trend specifically that we know that more schools are opening up.”

With the colder months ahead, Dr. Antonio says it’s important to continue these health precautions and get coronavirus under control.

