Sedgwick County identifies four new COVID-19 clusters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has partnered with four adult care homes and independent living facilities which have been identified as COVID-19 clusters.

The clusters account for a total of 47 cases, but no deaths.

Here’s how those clusters break down, and a response from each of the facilities:

Sedgwick Plaza at 2455 N. Woodlawn - 14 cases (5 residents, 9 staff)

“The health and safety of our senior living community’s residents and associates remains our top priority. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented extensive and proactive preventive efforts, which included being early adopters of social distancing policies, heightened sanitization, daily monitoring of residents and associates, and regular updates to our residents, families, and associates.

In our ongoing commitment to responsible transparency and proactive communication, we previously shared with our residents, family members, and associates that we were notified that our community has been impacted by COVID-19, as have so many locations across the world. As a result of that impact we completed additional testing of asymptomatic residents and associates. Any individual with a positive test result is in quarantine in alignment with standard precautionary measures. Additionally all individuals have been asymptomatic and remain asymptomatic, and there are no other residents or associates displaying symptoms of COVID-19 at this time.”

Wichita Care and Rehab at 4007 E. Lincoln - 8 cases (1 resident, 7 staff)

“During this unprecedented time, our priority remains providing exceptional care for our residents. In early March, we implemented stringent infection control procedures in accordance with CMS, CDC and KDHE guidelines. These include screening all staff members prior to working, hand hygiene and PPE for staff members and residents, and a strict no-visitation policy – while our staff helps make sure residents still connect with loved ones through other methods such as phone calls, videoconferencing and socially distanced closed window visits.

On July 1 and August 18, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) completed COVID-19 infection control inspections of our facility with no deficiencies reported in either instance. To date, we have had one resident test positive for COVID-19. This resident is asymptomatic, isolated in our special COVID-19 Unit, and doing well. None of our direct-care nursing staff have tested positive for COVID-19, although to date a total of seven employees have tested positive. Six have recovered and returned to work and one is recovering at home.”

Stratford Home at 1425 N Stratford Lane - 7 cases (4 residents, 3 staff)

“All residents in the home at Stratford are asymptomatic. Stratford received a zero-deficiency infection control survey prior to the cluster. All staff are screened daily prior to start of their shift and are required to wear masks and other PPE equipment. All residents are also screened daily for temperature or any symptoms. Currently we are doing everything possible to quarantine the situation at hand. Stratford has taken extra cleaning measures, required more use of PPE, vitals for all residents every shift, and greater restrictions/screens on outside visitors including home health and hospice. With allowing alternative visits for loved ones.”

Meridian Rehabilitation & Health Center at 1555 N Meridian - 18 cases (12 residents, 6 staff)

(no statement provided)

Sedgwick County health officials say if a case is identified at an adult care home, they recommend the facilty isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, and the facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms.

The Health Department then works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.