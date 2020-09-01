Wichita school board to vote on high school sports during remote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The fate of fall activities for Wichita Public Schools students could be decided Monday night by the Board of Education. The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. Board members will hear recommendations from the district’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee which met Monday night to go over metrics and coronavirus numbers in Sedgwick County.

Hundreds of student-athletes plan to be outside North High School pleading for the board members to let them play. The decision could impact high school students for a lifetime.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that some of my friends will stay in the streets not doing the right thing just because they won’t get to play football,” said Northwest High School senior, Kaleb Coleman.

Students like South High School senior Caden Morris said playing sports is like a home away from home.

“You know, it keeps a lot of people out of trouble. Like gang violence, you know, all that. Selling drugs. It keeps them away from that,” said Morris.

They’re not alone. Coaches and parents are also asking for the chance to move forward.

“There is something that can be done, we feel, safely. And all we’re asking for is a chance,” said South High School head football coach, Russ Wells.

Coleman’s mom, Erica Miner agrees.

“I hope they reconsider, I hope they let them play. Every city around us is playing, everybody but Wichita USD 259. It’s just not fair to the kids,” Miner said.

The student-athletes say they’re just looking forward to a season.

“Just let us play. Everybody else is playing, why can’t we?” Coleman asked.

“I’m hoping that we can still have this season,” said Morris. “A lot of people are depending on it.”

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Watch live coverage on KWCH.com and the KWCH 12 app.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.