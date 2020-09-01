Winfield homicide suspect returned to Kansas to face charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced Tuesday that an arrest had been made in connection with a 2019 murder on the campus of Southwestern College.

The KBI said San Francisco police arrested 21-year-old Deuntae M. Markham, of Wichita, on Aug. 3. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 30, when extradition proceedings concluded, Markham was returned to Kansas and booked into the Cowley County Jail.

Markham was charged with suspected second-degree murder for the unintentional but reckless killing of 32-year-old Gabriel Luna in Winfield. Luna was shot Dec. 18, 2019 while in his apartment at 1711 Fowler on the campus of Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. He died from his injuries two days later in a Wichita hospital. The Winfield Police Department asked the KBI to assist in the investigation on Dec. 31, 2019.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.